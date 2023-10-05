10 Tips To Fight Failure By Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
04 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Remember that life goes beyond failure and success: do not simply focus on these two categories of prospects.
In life, whether you fail in any exam or not, but do not ever fail in the exam of life. Human life is precious!
Don’t be afraid of failure. If you fail, never mind, still do it. Take some risks in life.
Every failure is a stepping stone towards success. You are not alone. There is a power guiding you.
Failures come in life. Never mind because there is something deep within you that can never fail.
Learn from the mistakes made and go ahead with this conviction
When you look back at your failures, you will see that you have learned something from them,
Every situation in life is all about how we see it - as a problem or an opportunity to grow.
Problems and challenges add charm to life and bring the best out of you.
Trying times bring out the best in you. Rewarding times give the best of the world to you. Life is a combination of both.
