9 Tricky IAS Interview Questions Asked by UPSC panel And Their Answers
19 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Question 1 - Can you make seven an even number?
Answer: Yes, by removing 'S' from it.
Question 2 - What will happen if you throw a red stone into a blue sea?
Answer: The stone will become wet.
Question 3 - Adarsh and Anupam two twins born in May, but their birthday is in June | How is that possible?
Answer: May is a place name.
Question 4. If it took eight men ten hours to build a wall, how long would it take four men to build it?
Answer: No time at all it is already built.
Question 5 - How can a man live up to 8 days without sleep?
Answer: A man sleeps at night, then what you need to bed in the day.
Question 6 - How can you drop a raw egg onto a concrete floor without cracking it?
Answer: Concrete floors are very hard to crack! (UPSC Topper)
Question 8. Can You names Wednesday, Friday and Sunday three consecutive days without taking their name?
Answer: Yesterday, today and Tomorrow.
Question 9. What is the center of gravity?
Answer: The letter ‘V’. GRAVITY.
