9 Tricky IAS Interview Questions Asked by UPSC panel And Their Answers

19 Oct, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Question 1 - Can you make seven an even number?

Answer: Yes, by removing 'S' from it.

Question 2 - What will happen if you throw a red stone into a blue sea?

Answer: The stone will become wet.

Question 3 - Adarsh and Anupam two twins born in May, but their birthday is in June | How is that possible?

Answer: May is a place name.

Question 4. If it took eight men ten hours to build a wall, how long would it take four men to build it?

Answer: No time at all it is already built.

Question 5 - How can a man live up to 8 days without sleep?

Answer: A man sleeps at night, then what you need to bed in the day.

Question 6 - How can you drop a raw egg onto a concrete floor without cracking it?

Answer: Concrete floors are very hard to crack! (UPSC Topper)

Question 7 - If it took eight men ten hours to build a wall, how long would it take four men to build it?

Answer: No time at all it is already built.

Question 8. Can You names Wednesday, Friday and Sunday three consecutive days without taking their name?

Answer: Yesterday, today and Tomorrow.

Question 9. What is the center of gravity?

Answer: The letter ‘V’. GRAVITY.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rains Predicted For These States Till Oct 20

 Find Out More