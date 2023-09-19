10 Interesting Facts About Lord Ganesha By Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

19 Sep, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Gana: Signifies the ultimate truth that this existing world is nothing but a collection of molecules.

Elephant-head: Signifies authority, endurance, strength and courage.

Big Belly: Signifies generosity and total acceptance.

Single tusk: Signifies one-pointedness.

Upraised hand : Depicts protection.

Lowered hand: Signifies endless giving and also symbolizes that we will all dissolve into the earth one day.

Riddhi & Siddhi wives signify that both intelligence and enhanced abilities go together with wisdom.

Ankusha and noose: The Ankusha signifies ‘awakening’ and the ‘Paasa’ which signifies control.

Modak: The ‘Modak’ in Ganesha’s hand is the attainment of the ‘Ultimate Bliss’.

Mouse as a vehicle: Signifies the mouse nibbling away at ropes that bind. Just like a mantra which can cut through the sheets of ignorance.

