US President Joe Biden will be staying at the ITC Maurya Sheraton
06 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will stay at the Shangri-La Hotel in Cannaught Place
French President Emmanuel Macron will stay at the Claridges Hotel.
Australian Prime Minister Albanese at the Imperial Hotel
The Oberoi Hotel has been booked for Turkish delegates including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
The Italian delegation will be staying at JW Marriott and Hyatt Regency
Le Meridien will house delegations from The Netherlands
The Saudi Arabian delegation will stay at the Leela Hotel in Gurugram.
The Lalit Hotel will host the Canadian and the Japanese delegations.
The Oberoi Hotel in Gurugram will host the Korean delegation.
