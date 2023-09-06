US President Joe Biden will be staying at the ITC Maurya Sheraton

06 Sep, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will stay at the Shangri-La Hotel in Cannaught Place

French President Emmanuel Macron will stay at the Claridges Hotel.

Australian Prime Minister Albanese at the Imperial Hotel

The Oberoi Hotel has been booked for Turkish delegates including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

The Italian delegation will be staying at JW Marriott and Hyatt Regency

Le Meridien will house delegations from The Netherlands

The Saudi Arabian delegation will stay at the Leela Hotel in Gurugram.

The Lalit Hotel will host the Canadian and the Japanese delegations.

The Oberoi Hotel in Gurugram will host the Korean delegation.

