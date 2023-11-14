9 Rare Images Of Jawaharlal Nehru Images You May Not Have Seen Before
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Prime Minister of India, paid a visit to Farms in Midwest near Chicago on October 28, 1949, during his visit to the city.
The Prime Minister, Shri Jawaharlal Nehru, photographed in a happy mood at National Stadium, New Delhi, on November 14, 1957, during the Children’s Day Celebrations.
Shri Jawaharlal Nehru photographed with Mr Valera at Government House in June 1948.
Shrimati Vijaya Lakshmi, India’s Ambassador to the U.S.A. met Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Prime Minister of India, with daughter Indira.
Mrs Indira Gandhi with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Prime Minister of India photographed at Palam Aerodrome on October 3, 1949, before she departed to London.
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru talking to an Indian Naval Cadet during his inspection of the Naval Cadets at Vishakhapatnam.
The Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, shook hands with one of the children who had come to see the Beating of the Retreat.
Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, Prime Minister of India, arrived at Rockliffe Airport on October 23, 1949, for a three day visit to the Canadian Capital, Ottawa.
The photograph shows Shri Jawaharlal Nehru with Sir Archibald Nye's daughter.
