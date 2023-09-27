6 Things You Should Never Tell People
27 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Don't tell people your plans. They will sabotage you
Don't tell people your failures. They will always see you as a failure and never give you an opportunity.
Don't tell people your next big move. Move in silence. Take actions, and shock them with your results.
Don't tell people your secrets. Only a fool reveals secrets.
Don't tell people your weakness. They will use them against you.
Don't tell people your income or the source of your income. Always make them wonder.
