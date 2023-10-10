7 Industry Icons Who Have Header The Tata Group

10 Oct, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

The Tata Group was founded as a private trading firm in 1868

In 1902 the group incorporated the Indian Hotels Company to commission the Taj Mahal Palace & Tower

7 Industry Icons Who Have Header The Tata Group Since Its Birth

Jamsetji Tata (1868–1904)

Sir Dorabji Tata (1904–1932)

Sir Nowroji Saklatwala (1932–1938)

J. R. D. Tata (1938–1991)

Ratan Tata (1991–2012) and (2016–2017)

Cyrus Mistry (2012–2016)

Natarajan Chandrasekaran (2017–present)

