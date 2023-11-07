7 Rivers Rejuvenated By The Art of Living Foundation

07 Nov, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Work on Tavarja river was done in 2013 benefiting a lot of farmers in surrounding villages

Over 40,000 women revived the Naganadi river is Tamil Nadu.

Manjra river was one of the first rivers revived in Maharashtra by the volunteers of Art of Living

Kumudvathi is The Art of Living's flagship project.

This river in Maharashtra which went dry has the biggest water embankment which helps to store rain water

This Temple Lake was revived by the Art of Living under their Deoni Watershed Project

The bundhara created by Art of Living on Dahiwadi river can store 25 crore liters of water

