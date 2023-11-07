7 Rivers Rejuvenated By The Art of Living Foundation
07 Nov, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Work on Tavarja river was done in 2013 benefiting a lot of farmers in surrounding villages
Over 40,000 women revived the Naganadi river is Tamil Nadu.
Manjra river was one of the first rivers revived in Maharashtra by the volunteers of Art of Living
Kumudvathi is The Art of Living's flagship project.
This river in Maharashtra which went dry has the biggest water embankment which helps to store rain water
This Temple Lake was revived by the Art of Living under their Deoni Watershed Project
The bundhara created by Art of Living on Dahiwadi river can store 25 crore liters of water
