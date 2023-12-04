8 Countries You Can Visit Under A Budget Of Rs 1 Lakh
04 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Cambodia- This country is popular for its bountiful cultural heritage and amazing tourist attractions.
Egypt- The iconic pyramids and cruise over the Nile are just the perfect places to have the time of your life.
Indonesia- The place is famous for its popular tourist destination Bali, the land of tropical culture.
Malaysia- Experience a blend of bustling city life, beach life, and diverse culture.
Nepal- This place offers Himalayan scenery, ecology and beautiful temples.
Sri Lanka- Enjoy Mesmerising beach views, amazon heritage, and lip-smacking seafood.
Thailand- The place is blessed with beautiful beaches and rich culture
Vietnam- Experience the beauty of nature, historic places, and delicious food in lush greenery.
