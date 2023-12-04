8 Countries You Can Visit Under A Budget Of Rs 1 Lakh

04 Dec, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Cambodia- This country is popular for its bountiful cultural heritage and amazing tourist attractions.

Egypt- The iconic pyramids and cruise over the Nile are just the perfect places to have the time of your life.

Indonesia- The place is famous for its popular tourist destination Bali, the land of tropical culture.

Malaysia- Experience a blend of bustling city life, beach life, and diverse culture.

Nepal- This place offers Himalayan scenery, ecology and beautiful temples.

Sri Lanka- Enjoy Mesmerising beach views, amazon heritage, and lip-smacking seafood.

Thailand- The place is blessed with beautiful beaches and rich culture

Vietnam- Experience the beauty of nature, historic places, and delicious food in lush greenery.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Key Congress Ministers Who Faced Defeat in Rajasthan Assembly Elections

 Find Out More