8 Lesser Known Facts About The Art of Living's World Cultural Festival
29 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
World Culture Festival is a cultural extravaganza, featuring incredible voices, talent, and creativity
In its last three editions, WCF reached seven million people in-person
Leaders from all over the world will attend the World Culture Festival in Washington, DC.
At 180 feet wide it is the largest stage built on national mall.
It has a 35000 sq feet dance floor.
National mall has been home to multiple food festivals
For the first time, 100+ vegan food trucks with cuisines from across the globe will be present
Around 11,000 athletes participated in the Tokyo 2020 olympics but 17,000 artists are expected to perform at the World Culture Festival.
This cultural and spiritual event will have more attendees then super Bowl - American football game.
The festival will take place from September 29th to October 1st, 2023.
