Aditya-L1: Pictures Of Historic Launch
ISRO successfully launched India's maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1, from Sriharikota on Saturday.
Aditya-L1 is the first space-based observatory class to study the Sun and was fired using ISRO's reliable PSLV at 11.50 am.
Pic captured the historic moment when the spacecraft was launched.
The spacecraft will now travel about 1.5 million km from the Earth for over 125 days to L1 Point.
It is expected to be placed in a Halo orbit around the Lagrangian point L1 which is considered closest to the Sun.
The major objectives of the mission include understanding the Coronal Heating and Solar Wind Acceleration.
Pic captured when the Spacecraft was in coasting phase.
The Aditya-L1 mission carries seven scientific payloads to carry out the study.
People chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as as PSLV rocket carrying Aditya L-1 lifted off from Sriharikota.
If the spacecraft is placed in expected halo orbit around L1 point, it can continuously observe Sun without any eclipses.
