Amit Shah Family Background
11 Mar, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
Amit Anil Chandra Shah was born in Mumbai on 22 October 1964.
Amit Shah comes from a Gujarati Hindu family of the Baniya caste.
His great grandfather was the Nagarseth (Capital city chief) of the small state of Mansa.
Father: Anil Chandra Shah, a businessman from Mansa, owned a successful PVC pipe business
Amit Shah went to school in Mehsana and moved to Ahmedabad to study biochemistry at CU Shah Science College.
Amit Shah graduated with a BSc degree in biochemistry and then worked for his father's business.
Shah also worked as a stockbroker and in co-operative banks in Ahmedabad.
Shah was involved with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since childhood
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Lesser-Known Facts About PM Modi's Constituency Varanasi