Amit Shah Family Background

11 Mar, 2024

Victor Dasgupta

Amit Anil Chandra Shah was born in Mumbai on 22 October 1964.

Amit Shah comes from a Gujarati Hindu family of the Baniya caste.

His great grandfather was the Nagarseth (Capital city chief) of the small state of Mansa.

Father: Anil Chandra Shah, a businessman from Mansa, owned a successful PVC pipe business

Mother: Kusumben Shah

Spouse: Sonal Shah

Son: Jay Shah

Amit Shah went to school in Mehsana and moved to Ahmedabad to study biochemistry at CU Shah Science College.

Amit Shah graduated with a BSc degree in biochemistry and then worked for his father's business.

Shah also worked as a stockbroker and in co-operative banks in Ahmedabad.

Shah was involved with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since childhood

