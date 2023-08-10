Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has moved closer to the moon surface with the reduction in its orbit for a second time.
10 Aug, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Chandrayaan-3's orbit is reduced to 174 km x 1437 km following a manuevre performed today.
The next operation is scheduled for August 14, 2023, between 11:30 and 12:30 Hrs. IST.
The spacecraft was brought down further – reduction in orbit - by firing its onboard engines
The orbit reduction is done by retro firing (backward propulsion) of the on-board motors to slow down the spacecraft.
The third orbit reduction operation will be on August 14 between 11.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.
During this process, the speed of the spacecraft is reduced by firing its motors in the opposite direction.
The fourth orbit reduction process is expected to be done on August 16.
On August 6, the first lunar orbit reduction was carried out.
The spacecraft comprises a propulsion module (weighing 2,148 kg), a lander (1,723.89 kg) and a rover (26 kg).
