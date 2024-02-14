Farmers Protest in Delhi: Top Demands
Farmers Protest: Here are their top demands
A law should be enacted for the Minimum Support Price.
Implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.
Farmers are also demanding the waiver of agricultural loans.
Compensation should be provided to the families of farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
Farmers should be exempted from pollution laws.
Increase allowances to reduce import duties on agricultural commodities, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, and meat.
Implement a pension scheme for farmers over 58 years, providing them with a monthly pension of Rs 10,000.
Improve the quality of seeds for all crops, including cotton, by amending the Pesticides, Seeds, and Fertilizers Act.
Implement the Land Acquisition Act of 2013 in the same manner.