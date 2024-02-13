Delhi Chalo: Cops Use Tear Gas, Protesting Farmers Break Barricades
13 Feb, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
Police deployment increased at Bahadurgarh Bypass
Rajasthan heightens security at borders with Haryana, Punjab
Special Commissioner of Police reviews security preparations at Delhi's Ghazipur Border
Huge security deployment, multi-layer barricading in central Delhi in view of farmers' protest
DMRC announces closure of multiple gates at 8 metro stations
Protesting farmers vandalise flyover safety barriers at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border.
Farmers from Trichy extend support to Punjab farmers' march
Punjab farmers clash with Haryana Police at Jind border; face tear gas, water cannons
Heavy security, traffic diversions cause inconvenience to villagers along inter-state border
Delhi borders fortified, but commuters bear the brunt
