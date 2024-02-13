Delhi Chalo: Cops Use Tear Gas, Protesting Farmers Break Barricades

13 Feb, 2024

Victor Dasgupta

Police deployment increased at Bahadurgarh Bypass

Rajasthan heightens security at borders with Haryana, Punjab

Special Commissioner of Police reviews security preparations at Delhi's Ghazipur Border

Huge security deployment, multi-layer barricading in central Delhi in view of farmers' protest

DMRC announces closure of multiple gates at 8 metro stations

Protesting farmers vandalise flyover safety barriers at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border.

Farmers from Trichy extend support to Punjab farmers' march

Punjab farmers clash with Haryana Police at Jind border; face tear gas, water cannons

Heavy security, traffic diversions cause inconvenience to villagers along inter-state border

Delhi borders fortified, but commuters bear the brunt

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted For These States

 Find Out More