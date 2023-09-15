IMD Weather update: Yellow Alert Issued in THIS State
15 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rains in several Maharashtra districts
Yellow alert has been issued in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune
Yellow Alert has been issued in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur
The meteorological centre in Shimla has issued a yellow alert for six districts in Himachal Pradesh
In Delhi-NCR, RWFC has predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain
Heavy rainfall is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar islands on September 17.
Heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya on September 18 and 19.
Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will also witness heavy downpours from Sep 17-19.
Gujarat is likely to witness heavy rain showers from Sep 16 to Sep 18.
Heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan & Goa, Gujarat region during Sep 16 to 18
Heavy rainfall is likely in Telangana and Kerala during the next 24 hours.
