Most POLLUTED Places In Delhi Today
Delhi remains the most polluted city in the world with hazardous air quality, as per real-time list compiles by Swiss group IQ Air.
Here is the list of most polluted places in Delhi according to the Central Pollution Control Board's real-time monitor on November 7 (2:30 pm).
Anand Vihar was one of the most polluted places in Delhi with 443 AQI.
The air quality in Rohini was in severe category with 442 AQI.
Punjabi Bagh was also in severe category with 434 AQI and the prominent pollutant is PM2.5.
AQI in RK Puram was 429 (severe). The prominent pollutant in the area is PM2.5.
The air quality in Dwarka-Sector 8 was in severe category with 423 AQI prominent pollutant is PM10.
The AQI in Nehru Nagar was 417 with the prominent pollutant in the area is PM2.5
Patpadganj reported 414 AQI and the prominent pollutant in the area is PM2.5.
