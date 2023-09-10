Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rainfall City, Other Parts Today
10 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
IMD expects rainfall to continue at Bharat Mandapam and other parts of Delhi today.
Skies are expected to be cloudy, humidity 85-95% until 11.30 am on Sunday.
The maximum temperature could hover between 33-35°C, the weather bureau forecast.
Drizzles at isolated places are likely to continue in Haryana
Drizzles at isolated places are likely to continue in Uttar Pradesh
Moderate rain in patches is expected for Dwarka, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road
Light Rains expected in Nehru Stadium, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, R K Puram, Defence Colony
IMD predicts rains Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Hauzkhas, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji
Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh likely to witness downpours
Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad, Agra of UP are expected to receive rain for the next two hours.
