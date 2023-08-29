10 Best Street Food Places In Delhi (Photo: Freepik)

29 Aug, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

Chawri Bazar - Try 'bedmi kachaur' and 'daulat ki chaat'. (Photo: Unsplash)

Lajpat Nagar IV, Amar Colony - If you love tandoori momos and rolls, this is the best place for you! (Photo: Unsplash)

Moolchand - You cannot miss out on trying the famous 'Moolchand ke parantha'!

Majnu Ka Tilla - If you are a fan of momo and tibetan cuisine, this place will have a special place in your heart. (Photo: Unsplash)

Dilli Haat - From Dosa to Momo, this place offers you a range of options. (Photo: Unsplash)

Community Centre, New Friends Colony - You are definitely missing out a lot if you haven't tried 'Shawarma' at the Al Bake. (Photo: Unsplash)

Yashwant Place - It offers a range of Indo-tibetan dishes that you need to try out once in lifetime. (Photo: Unsplash)

Humayunpur (near Safdarjung) - Try out the range of savory cuisine with love from northeast at this place. (Photo: Unsplash)

Jama Masjid - Chicken biryani and chicken tikka are must-try! (Photo: Pixabay)

Karol Bagh - This place offers the best 'butter chicken' and 'tandoori chicken ' in the city. (Photo: Pixabay)

