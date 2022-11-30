Situated in south Delhi, the sprawling Lodhi Garden is a gorgeous site to visit if you want to soak in the winter sun.
Another beautiful location to visit is Sundar Nursery which also has a cafe by the lake.
Situated on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi near Sarai Kale Khan, it is also known as near the Millennium Indraprastha Park.
If you are a history buff then India Gate is the best option to visit during Delhi winters and enjoy that long walk.
Mehrauli Archaeological Park, which is home to the Qutab Minar, covers more than 200 acres in area.
