Top 10 Air Pollution Hotspots in Delhi
26 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
As air quality deteriorated, the Delhi govt has identified eight new air pollution hotspots in the city.
Special teams will be deployed to monitor sources of pollution at these hotspots.
The new air pollution hotspots include Shadipur, ITO, Mandir Marg, Nehru Nagar, Patparganj.
Sonia Vihar, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, and Moti Bagh are the new air pollution hotspots.
Earlier, other hotspots that were found include Anand Vihar, Mundka, Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, RK Puram.
Rohini, Punjabi Bagh, Okhla, Bawana, Vivek Vihar, Narela, Ashok Vihar, and Dwarka were found to be hotspots earlier.
Overall air quality in Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 256.
Air quality around Delhi University was recorded at 316 (very poor) in the morning hours.
Noida recorded an AQI of 269 (poor) and Gurugram 176 (moderate).
