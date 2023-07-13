Delhi Floods: Roads Submerged, Houses Inundated And Traffic Affected (Photo: PTI)
13 Jul, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
The Yamuna's water level stabilised after reaching 208.62 metres, smashing the all-time record set 45 years ago by a significant margin. (Photo: PTI)
In East Delhi, which is near the Yamuna river, areas such as Boat Club, Pandav Nagar, parts of Gandhi Nagar and Bhajanpura were inundated. (Photo: PTI)
Water entered the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board's two shelter homes at Gandhi Park in Old Delhi and Geeta Ghat at Yamuna Bank. (Photo: PTI)
Severe waterlogging was also reported in Rajghat and Purana Qila areas. (Photo: PTI)
The crematorium in Geeta Colony was closed due to the rise in Yamuna water levels. (Photo: PTI)
Waterlogging at the Kashmere Gate bus terminal forced the Delhi Transport Department to terminate buses from Himachal Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)
As the Yamuna waters inundated more areas of Delhi and rescue efforts intensified, the city stared at a drinking water shortage. (Photo: PTI)
Roads turned into rivers and water gushed into houses, crematoriums and shelter homes, impairing daily life in Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
