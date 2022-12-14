Stuck For Hours At Delhi Airport? Here's How To Avoid Rush And Save Time

14 Dec, 2022
Travel with only one hand baggage as your cabin luggage for a smoother, hassle-free security check experience.
Use the airline apps or websites to do a web check-in. Web check-in facilities of most airlines open 48 hrs prior to the flight and close around an hour before the scheduled departure.
Digiyatra facility is currently available at Terminal 3. Download the app and register using phone number and OTP.
For business class and frequent traveller, you can avail the 'meet and greet' services at the airport. Right from arrival at the airport, a trained official will take care of the rest of the formalities till you board.
Arriving on time is the best thing one can do during peak times or seasonal rush. Having enough time on hand will keep you relaxed and help you avoid the last-minute rush.
