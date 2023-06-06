Delhi Metro Silver Line: Route, Stations & Other Details
06 Jun, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Delhi Metro Silver Line will connect Tughlakabad and Aerocity and will have 14 stops.
Among the 14 stations, 11 stations will be underground while four stations will be elevated.
Developed along a length of 23.622 kms, Silver Line will be the 10th line improving connectivity in the national capital
The new Silver Line of Delhi Metro will have intersections with four other lines including the Violet Line, Yellow Line, Airport Express Line, and the under construction Brown Line.
The list of stations on the line include Delhi Aerocity, Mahipalpur, Vasant Kunj Sector-D, Kishangarh, Chhatarpur, Chhatarpur Mandir, IGNOU, Neb Sarai, Saket G-Block, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur, Sangam Vihar-Tigri, Anandmayee Marg, Tughlakabad Railway Colony, Tughlakabad Station.
The construction of the Silver Line has started and the work is underway. Once completed, the the 10th metro line will help reduce traffic in the national capital by providing a convenient mode of transport.
The tunnelling work is underway and the viaduct work is expected to start soon. The DMRC is confident that the Silver Line will be completed on time and within budget.
Delhi Metro's Silver Line is expected to be operational by September 2025.
The upcoming Delhi Metro Silver Line is one of the top three priorities in Phase IV. The other two on the list are Majlis Park to Maujpur and Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg. This new line is expected to be completed and functional by 2025.
This line will also improve access to Indira Gandhi International Airport. It is said that the fourth phase will be a driverless network.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Colleges That Have Produced World’s Richest Alumni