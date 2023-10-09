IMD predicted partly cloudy skies with light rains for Delhi-NCR on 9 and 10 October.
IMD said the shift in wind directions has caused the skies to be gloomy and increased the nighttime temperature.
In Greater Noida, the air quality stood at 249, while Ghaziabad's AQI stood at 154.
IMD has also predicted moderate risk of flash floods in Assam’s Karimganj and Cachar.
Substantial rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
Heavy rains are also expected in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Maharashtra.
Light rains with thunderstorm and predicted for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 9 October.
Rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya on Oct 9.
Heavy thunderstorm and lightning are expected in West Bengal & Sikkim on 9 October.
Karnataka will also experience heavy rains till Oct 12, according to IMD.
