Check Delhi NCR Weather Update During G20 Summit
08 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Delhi is likely to witness cloudy skies with light rain on Saturday and Sunday during G20 summit.
IMD said the maximum temperature for the day is expected to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.
The relative humidity in Delhi stood at 76 per cent at 8:30 AM.
The IMD said it has installed an additional automatic weather station near Pragati Maidan.
The IMD has predicted a drop in temperature and cloudy weather in Delhi ahead of G20 Summit.
As per the weather bulletin, weather in the city is likely to remain pleasant with strong winds.
The IMD said temperatures in Delhi will drop significantly during the G20 Summit from Sept 8-10.
The high temperatures now in Delhi are due to the prolonged absence of rainfall.
