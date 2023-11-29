Check Delhi-NCR Weather Update Today
29 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD has predicted heavy rains along with cloudy sky for Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram on Wednesday.
The weather office said Delhi will experience partly cloudy sky with shallow fog in the morning.
The very light rain or drizzle is likely to occur towards night in Delhi-NCR.
As per weather prediction, Kolkata will witness partly cloudy sky whole day.
However, dry weather will prevail over Sikkim and sub Himalayan West Bengal.
Apart from this, IMD has issued rainfall alerts for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand.
Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Maharashtra, Marathwada will witness heavy rainfall today.
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe will witness heavy rains during the next five days.
Dense fog-like conditions are expected to prevail in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Heavy rains predicted for Telangana on November 30 during polls due to the presence of rain clouds over central India.
Rain alerts issued in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal districts on November 30.
