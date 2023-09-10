Check Delhi NCR Weather Update During G20
10 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted rains with thunderstorm over few places in Delhi for Sunday.
The places that will witness heavy rains in Delhi-NCR include Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh.
The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi in last 24 hours have been 32 and 24 degree Celsius.
Several parts of Delhi received light rain on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.
Safdarjung, Rajghat, Vasant Kunj, Munirka, Narela witnessed heavy rains till Sunday morning.
The IMD has also predicted heavy rains for Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra for next 3 days.
IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on September 12.
Heavy rainfall is also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on September 10.
