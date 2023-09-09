Check Delhi Weather Update Today
09 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted light rain and cloudy sky for the national capital during G20 Summit 2023.
Light rain was seen in Delhi during wee hours on Saturday, the first day of the G20 Summit.
Vasant Kunj, Munirka enclave and Narela were among the areas lashed by rain this morning.
IMD said light rain/drizzle is expected to continue in the national capital till Sunday.
The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 36-37 degrees and 26-27 degrees.
Near G20 Summit venue, the IMD has installed an additional automatic weather station to provide real-time weather forecasts.
Apart from this, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra.
IMD also issued yellow and green alerts for Palghar district on Saturday and Sunday.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Delhi-NCR Weather Update During G20 Submit: Light Rain Likely Over Next 2 Days