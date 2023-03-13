13 Mar, 2023
Delhi recorded the hottest day of the season as the maximum temperature rose to 34.1 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal, on Sunday.
The IMD has predicted light drizzle for Delhi-NCR on Tuesday.
The temperature is expected to rise further to 35 degrees on Wednesday at Safdarjung, IMD said.
The IMD forecast said the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius for the next two days and may rise further to 35 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.
At 35.6 degrees, Najafgarh was the hottest station on Sunday. The minimum temperature settled at 15.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The relative humidity oscillated between 27% and 85%.
