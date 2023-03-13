Delhi Records Hottest Day Of Season. Check IMD Forecast

Delhi Records Hottest Day Of The Season

Delhi recorded the hottest day of the season as the maximum temperature rose to 34.1 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal, on Sunday.

Delhi To Witness Light Rain On Tuesday

The IMD has predicted light drizzle for Delhi-NCR on Tuesday.

No Respite From Heat

The temperature is expected to rise further to 35 degrees on Wednesday at Safdarjung, IMD said.

IMD Forecast For Coming Days

The IMD forecast said the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius for the next two days and may rise further to 35 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

Najafgarh Logs A Maximum Temperature of 35.6 Degrees

At 35.6 degrees, Najafgarh was the hottest station on Sunday. The minimum temperature settled at 15.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The relative humidity oscillated between 27% and 85%.

