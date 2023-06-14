India's First Ring Metro In Delhi: Routes, Stops, More
14 Jun, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
Once completed, Delhi Metro's Pink Line will be India's first ring metro.
The line will connect Maujpur station in the east and Majlis Park station in the north.
The Pink Line, which will soon be India's first ring metro, will have a total length of 71.15 kilometres. (Photo: Pixabay)
Stops: Burari, Jharoda, Jagatpur Village station, Soorghat, Sonia Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar.
The corridor will help passengers from Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Bahadurgarh. (Photo: Unsplash)
The ring road line will feature a triple-decker metro system. (Photo: Unsplash)
The Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor will be the longest metro line after its completion. (Photo: Unsplash)
It will connect multiple corridors including north, south, east and west Delhi.
Delhi Metro is extending the Pink Line along the Majlis Park and Maujpur.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Rohit Sharma's 30-Crore Worli Apartment Tour | PICS