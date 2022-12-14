Strong western disturbances give good snowfall in the mountains and lead to cloudiness and rain in the plains which results in a dip in day temperatures.
14 Dec, 2022
The minimum is likely to drop to 7 degrees Celsius over the next two to three days.
14 Dec, 2022
Delhi will experience a chilly weather by Christmas so get ready to set that barbeque in the national capital and enjoy a merry night on December 25.
14 Dec, 2022
The city has seen warmer-than-normal temperatures in December so far primarily due to the absence of strong western disturbances.
14 Dec, 2022
Some year-end chills are expected in Delhi by the end of the year.
14 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!