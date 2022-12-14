Colder nights in store

Strong western disturbances give good snowfall in the mountains and lead to cloudiness and rain in the plains which results in a dip in day temperatures.

14 Dec, 2022

Snigdha Choudhury

Delhi temp to drop by 7 degree Celsius

The minimum is likely to drop to 7 degrees Celsius over the next two to three days.

14 Dec, 2022

Christmas in Delhi

Delhi will experience a chilly weather by Christmas so get ready to set that barbeque in the national capital and enjoy a merry night on December 25.

14 Dec, 2022

Delhi to get colder

The city has seen warmer-than-normal temperatures in December so far primarily due to the absence of strong western disturbances.

14 Dec, 2022

Delhi says hello to winter

Some year-end chills are expected in Delhi by the end of the year.

14 Dec, 2022

