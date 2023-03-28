Delhi To Witness Another Rainy Spell On March 30,31

28 Mar, 2023
The maximum and minimum temperatures on Tuesday are likely to hover around 31 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The IMD has predicted a second rainy spell in March end due to a western disturbance in the Himalayan region on the night of March 29.
As another western disturbance is likely to impact the region around March 30-31, the city may receive rain again, the weather department said.
Delhi is likely to witness very light rain or drizzling on the night of March 30 and comparatively stronger rain and thunder activities, along with gusty winds, on March 31.
The rains in the second half of March have kept the temperatures in check. The hottest day in March so far was 34.3°C on March 15. The maximum reached 39.6°C on March 31 in 2022.
