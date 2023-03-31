Delhi To Witness More Rains On Saturday. IMD Forecast Here

31 Mar, 2023
Delhi to witness more rains on Saturday
Delhi's maximum temperature is likely to settle at 30 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.
The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with very light rain and thundershowers in one or two places for Saturday.
The India Meteorological Department has also issued an orange alert, predicting heavy rainfall, in the national capital on Friday.
The temperature will start rising from April 3 and by April 5, the temperature will reach 32 degrees, IMD said.
