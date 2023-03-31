Delhi To Witness More Rains On Saturday. IMD Forecast Here

31 Mar, 2023

Anurag Kumar

Delhi to witness more rains on Saturday

31 Mar, 2023

Maximum Temperature To Settle Around 30°C

Delhi's maximum temperature is likely to settle at 30 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

31 Mar, 2023

Cloudy Sky, Thunderstorms And Scattered Rains

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with very light rain and thundershowers in one or two places for Saturday.

31 Mar, 2023

Orange Alert For Delhi

The India Meteorological Department has also issued an orange alert, predicting heavy rainfall, in the national capital on Friday.

31 Mar, 2023

Maximum Temperature To Rise After April 3

The temperature will start rising from April 3 and by April 5, the temperature will reach 32 degrees, IMD said.

31 Mar, 2023

