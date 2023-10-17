Several parts of Delhi-NCR received light rainfall on Monday night, leading to a six-degree drop in temperature.
In the last 24 hours, the city's temperature dropped from 29 degrees Celsius to 23 degrees Celsius.
The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky for Tuesday with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers.
The IMD in its bulletin on Monday said that in Northwest India, there will be light to moderate rainfall at many places, along with isolated thunderstorms and lightning at some isolated locations till October 17.
The air quality is likely to be in the moderate category on Tuesday, and poor on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the IMD.
The maximum temperature will be around 31–35 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will hover around 17–21 degrees Celsius throughout the week.
As per SAFAR data at 9 am, AQI at Lodhi Road registered at 118, Delhi airport (T3) recorded AQI of 176, IIT Delhi saw 162, Noida recorded 121 all in the ‘moderate category.’
As per the Regional Met Centre, New Delhi, Thunderstorm/ lightning has been predicted at isolated places.