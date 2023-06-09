Delhi Weather Update: Hotter, Drier Days Ahead
09 Jun, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Delhi can expect hotter days ahead with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting clear skies and dry weather over the next few days.
Though the Met office has not predicted a heatwave for at least a week, such conditions may occur at isolated places.
Delhi's primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, recorded a minimum of 27.3 degrees Celsius on Friday, normal for this time of the year.
The IMD had last month predicted normal to below normal monsoon in northwest India which means more drier and hotter days going ahead.
The IMD's extended range model guidance shows improved rainfall activity in northwest India in the fourth week of June and the first week of July.
IMD also said that mercury will rise in Delhi-NCR in next 2-3 days.
"During June, normal to above-normal maximum temperatures are likely across most parts of the country, except for the extreme north and some parts of the southern peninsular region," IMD said.
The monsoon hit the Indian mainland on Thursday, with the IMD declaring onset over Kerala a week after the usual date of June 1.
IMD advised people to avoid venturing, drink sufficient water and avoid heat exposure
