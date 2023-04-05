05 Apr, 2023
The IMD said temperature will rise to 34 degrees Celsius by the weekend in Delhi.
The sky and weather condition in Delhi will remain clear and more rain is unlikely.
On Tuesday, Delhi-NCR witnessed light rainfall and thunderstorms and temperature was recorded at 16.3 degrees Celsius.
Delhi-NCR has been witnessing cloudy skies and sporadic rainfall over the last few days.
The IMD said as the western disturbance is over, there will now be clear skies in the city.
