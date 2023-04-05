Delhi Weather Update Today

Temperature Will Rise

The IMD said temperature will rise to 34 degrees Celsius by the weekend in Delhi.

Sky To Remain Clear

The sky and weather condition in Delhi will remain clear and more rain is unlikely.

Light Rainfall

On Tuesday, Delhi-NCR witnessed light rainfall and thunderstorms and temperature was recorded at 16.3 degrees Celsius.

Cloudy Skies

Delhi-NCR has been witnessing cloudy skies and sporadic rainfall over the last few days.

Western Disturbance

The IMD said as the western disturbance is over, there will now be clear skies in the city.

Maximum Temperature

