Check Delhi Weather Update Today
13 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted cloudy sky and light rains for the national capital on Wednesday.
With drop in temperature, Delhiites are likely to get some respite from humidity.
Maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, a notch above the season’s average.
Heavy rains have been predicted for various states over next four days that include West Bengal, Jharkhand, MP, Chhattisgarh.
IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall for Odisha till September 14.
IMD has issued red alert for six districts in Odisha including Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Bolangir, and Kandhamal.
Heavy rains have also been predicted in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand till Saturday.
Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha region are also likely to receive heavy rainfall till September 16.
Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to get light rainfall.
