Check Delhi Weather Update Today
11 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted clear sky and no rain for Delhi on Wednesday amid Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan.
Weather office said there is no chance of rain between 10:30 AM and 11:30 PM on Wednesday.
The IMD said weather will be partly cloudy but with little or no chance of rain throughout the day.
The air quality in Delhi was recorded 'Moderate' category as the AQI level stood at 180.
IMD has predicted rainfall over several areas of South and North West India till October 15.
The weather department predicted rainfall for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from October 13 to 15.
Light rainfall is expected in Punjab, Haryana on October 14 and 15.
West Bengal is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall at many places today.
Severe waterlogging was recorded in Bengaluru after heavy rainfall lashed the city on Tuesday.
IMD has predicted more rains along with thundershowers for Bengaluru in the next 24 hours.
