How Delhi Will Look During G20 Summit?
30 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Delhi is fully decked up as the city is gearing up to host G20 Summit 2023.
Over 6.75 lakh pots of flowering plants and foliage will adorn the 61 roads of Delhi during G20 Summit.
Over 4.05 lakh potted foliage have already been placed along 61 roads in Delhi.
Nearly 43 km area of the national capital has undergone massive beautification.
The ITPO area, which is the venue for the G20 Summit, has been fully decked out,
Pragati Maidan Tunnel has been made flood-proof and the area has been revamped.
