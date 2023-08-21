G20 Summit In Delhi: All FAQs Answered
21 Aug, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
The G20 summit is scheduled for September 9-September 10 in Delhi.
The G20 summit is held annually under the leadership of a rotating Presidency. This time, the chair is held by India under the presidency of PM Modi.
Schools and offices are likely to be closed in several areas in Delhi for the event.
Heavy traffic restrictions will be imposed in the Pragati Maidan stretch to the nearby areas of prominent hotels like The Taj Palace, Ashoka Hotel, The Leela Palace and more.
The theme of India's G20 Presidency is - 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'One Earth'.
The headquarter of G20 is in Cancun, Mexico.
The G20 was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum for the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to discuss global economic and financial issues.
The G20 comprises of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, EU, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, UK and USA.
The G20 Logo changes according to the annual summit on which country holds the presidency.
The G20 Group does not have a permanent secretariat. The Presidency is supported by the Troika – previous, current and incoming Presidency.
During India's Presidency, the troika will comprise Indonesia, India and Brazil, respectively.
