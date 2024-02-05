How Delhi, Noida Look in Heavy Rains: Imagine AI Images
05 Feb, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Delhi for the past two days has been witnessing light rain, bringing temperature further down.
The IMD has further predicted more rains in the city during night hours.
Check how artificial images of how Delhi and Noida look during heavy rains.
The Met department had predicted light rain and thunderstorms with gusty wind for Monday.
Delhi is expected to see moderate fog to dense fog conditions with clear sky till February 9.
The IMD had issued yellow alert for Delhi for light rain I night.
Weather office said Delhi received 3 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours.
IMD said Delhi will see generally cloudy sky with light rain during the day caused by western disturbance.
On Sunday night, Delhi, Noida witnessed light rains that has improved air quality.
Apart from Delhi and Noida, light rains also lashed parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.
After the western disturbance, another disturbance is poised to impact weather conditions north India.
