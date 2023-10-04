How WILL Delhi Look After 100 Years, Check AI Images
04 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Delhi became a union territory on 1 November 1956 and the NCT in 1995.
Delhi ranks fifth among the Indian states and union territories in human development index.
Delhi has the second-highest GDP per capita in India after Goa.
Delhi is jointly administered by the Central government and the local government of Delhi.
As per the 2011 census, Delhi's city proper population was over 11 million, while the NCT's population was about 16.8 million.
Delhi-NCR has an estimated population of over 28 million, making it the largest metropolitan area in India and second-largest in world after Tokyo.
Three UNESCO World Heritage Sites - Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb Red Fort are in Delhi.
Delhi shares borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.
