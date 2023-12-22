How Snowfall in Delhi Will Look in Winter – Check AI Images
22 Dec, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Cold wave has gripped Delhi for the past few days with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius.
Check how Delhi will look if snowfall happens during winter.
Due to cold wave, a thin layer of fog engulfed the National Capital on Friday.
Minimum temperature was recorded at 10.8 degrees Celsius at Palam.
Fog shrouded the national capital even as the mercury continued to plummet.
Amid the sharp chill, locals were spotted huddling around fires and sipping hot cups of tea at roadside stalls.
IMD said there could be further dip in minimum temperature in the national capital to 5 degrees Celsius.
Delhi On Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.
Delhi is witnessing spine-chilling cold as winter is gripping the city.
Parts of Delhi were engulfed with thick fog and haze, visibility in several areas went down.
Cold wave is likely to continue in Delhi till January-end.
