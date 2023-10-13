Check Delhi-Noida Weather Update Today
13 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD has predicted cloudy sky and light rain for Delhi-NCR on October 15, 16.
Minimum temperature dropped to just 16.4 degrees in Delhi on Thursday.
The weather office said the sky may get cloudy in Delhi from October 14, leading to drizzles on October 15.
Skymet said the temperature fluctuations will persist for the next few days in Delhi-NCR.
IMD said Karnataka is likely to experience rain on October 12 and 16.
Tamil Nadu and Kerala are expected to witness rains on October 13 and 16.
IMD issued orange alert in three districts of Kerala as heavy rainfall battered several parts of the state.
Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta received orange alert for rain.
IMD issued yellow alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki -- for Friday.
Monsoon will be withdrawn from Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, in next two days.
IMD predicted heavy rains for West Bengal over the next five days.
