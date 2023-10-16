Check Delhi, Noida Weather Update Today
16 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD predicted light rains and cloudy sky for Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad.
IMD said the expected range for maximum and minimum temperatures is around 32 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius.
Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are also likely to witness heavy rains on October 16.
Apart from Delhi, the IMD predicted heavy rains for Kerala and issued orange alert for 4 districts.
Heavy rains predicted for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha.
Heavy rains predicted for Himachal, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab on October 16.
IMD said heavy rains likely over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands from October 15-19.
Heavy rains are also likely in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Goa on October 16.
Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive heavy rains from October 15-17.
Inclement weather is expected in Lakshadweep area on October 16.
