Most Popular Parks in Delhi For Picnic in Winter
22 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Garden Of Five Senses in Saket boasts exquisite sculptures, artistic pieces, flower gardens and a wide area covered with lush greenery.
Deer Park in Hauz Khas has all the reasons for which you should hold picnic in the weekends.
Central Park is covered with lush trees and plants, and you get to see water fountains placed all around the place.
Aastha Kunj Park is definitely a place where you can jog, walk, run, play, and cycle.
Indraprastha park is a place where you can take your kids to play and enjoy picnicking.
Delhi’s Jahanpanah City Forest is the best place where you would feel much closer to nature.
Japanese Park is one of the best parks in Delhi for a perfect picnic.
Sanjay Lake Park is one of the well-known parks in Delhi for its beauty and activities.
Yamuna Biodiversity park is the perfect place where you get to enjoy the view of the river and enjoy picnic.
