Top 10 Historical Forts in Delhi
14 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Red Fort: Commissioned by Shah Jahan in 1638, Red Fort is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is a brilliant representation of Mughal architecture.
Qila Rai Pithora: Delhi’s historical legacy were laid with Qila Rai Pithora in the 12th century.
Purana Qila: Old Fort was constructed under the aegis of Sher Shah Suri, the man who temporarily unseated the Mughals from power.
Tughlaqabad Fort: An architectural masterpiece of the Tughlaq dynasty, Tughlaqabad Fort stands as a reminder of Delhi’s medieval past.
Feroz Shah Kotla Fort: Erected by Feroz Shah Tughlaq in 1354, Feroz Shah Kotla Fort is a historical wonder located in the heart of Delhi.
Humayun’s Tomb: A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Humayun’s Tomb is a magnificent edifice of the Mughal era.
Jahanpanah Fort: Built by Muhammad bin Tughlaq, Jahanpanah Fort was meant to protect its inhabitants from Mongol invasions.
Siri Fort: Built during the reign of Alauddin Khilji, Siri Fort was the second medieval city of Delhi.
Salimgarh Fort: Constructed by Islam Shah Suri in 1546, Salimgarh Fort is linked with Red Fort.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Delhi Floods: Roads Submerged, Houses Inundated And Traffic Affected