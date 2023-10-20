Durga Puja 2023: Pandals You Must Visit In Delhi
20 Oct, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Durga Puja Pandals that you must visit in New Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida this year
Chittaranjan Park Durga Puja Pandal: This year it houses a total of 9 pandals and the one in B-Block is a replica of the new parliament building
Kashmere Gate Durga Puja Pandal: It is the oldest Durga Puja in Delhi and is currently held in the lawns of Bengali Sr Sec School, Alipur Road
Minto Road Durga Puja Pandal: The pandal was started in 1940 and is also counted among the oldest Durga Puja Celebrations in the national capital; the nearest Metro Station is Rajiv Chowk.
Sushant Lok Durga Puja Pandal: It is the 18th year of celebrations for Sushant Lok and its committee organises dance competitions and delicious food stalls.
Co-operative Ground Durga Puja Samiti: The Durga Puja celebrations here are also beautiful with an incredibly festive atmosphere (Representative Image)
