Top 9 Busiest Markets in Delhi
27 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Sarojini Nagar Market is one of the most-busy markets in Delhi.
Chandni Chowk is a busy market on all days.
Dilli Haat is another sophisticated yet busy market for classy people.
Janpath Market is another busiest market in Delhi.
Kamla Nagar Market is offers everything you need for shopping.
Karol Bagh remains busy on all days except Monday.
Khan Market is also another busy market in Delhi.
Lajpat Nagar looks busy every time you visit the market.
Palika Bazaar is another busy market where you find ethnic and home decorative items.
